2 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26
June 26, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 26

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    VW: Volkswagen's Slovak unit said on Sunday it had reached a
wage deal with a trade union to end a six-day strike that has
hit production at the country's biggest private employer.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    MACRON: French President Emmanuel Macron and four eastern
European Union leaders sought to smooth relations on Friday
after publicly trading barbs over jobs and democratic values.
    Macron, in power for little more than a month, has vowed to
protect French workers from what he sees as "social dumping", in
which companies employ cheaper labour, and unfair competition
from the poorer eastern European states.
    Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic say they
should be allowed to compete on lower prices - just as more
developed western EU nations compete on quality products and
know-how - to catch up after decades of communist stagnation.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    EBA: With little support for a European Union-backed bad
bank to clean up the huge pile of soured loans in Europe,
national authorities should at least get a common blueprint to
deal with the problem, the banking sector watchdog's head said
on Friday.
    Speaking on the sidelines of a consumer protection
conference in Prague, EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said there
remained a misperception that the bad loan problem was only
concentrated in a few countries.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu regained some ground and
stabilized on Friday after the ruling Social Democrats toppled
their prime minister this week and now plan to form a new
government.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.253     26.29     0.14       2.79
 vs Dollar                23.467     23.516    0.21       8.5
 Czech Equities          980.68     980.68    -0.77       6.41
 U.S. Equities        21,394.76  21,397.29    -0.01       8.26
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CENBANK: Central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl defended
the bank's steps to get ahead of strong credit growth in the
mortgage sector. He said critics say the bank is trying to put
out a fire it started but said this is a false argument as
nothing is 'burning, so it is not necessary to put it out'.
    He said the bank is only warning about the risks of a fire
in the mortgage market and working toward its prevention.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 8     
    
    ZOOT: Online fashion retailer Zoot aims to raise 150 million
crowns with the issue of a bond due 2021.
    E15, page 6
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

