Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 7

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== TRUMP: President Donald Trump affirmed the U.S. commitment to the defence of NATO allies on Thursday in a Warsaw speech that gently criticized Russia, and he said Western civilization must stand up to "those who would subvert and destroy it". Story: Related stories: CEZ: Bulgaria's competition watchdog on Thursday accused the country's three foreign-owned power distributors of breaching competition rules by discriminating against independent traders and restricting electricity trading at freely negotiated prices. Story: Related stories: CARS: Czech new car sales rose 8.8 percent in the first half of this year to 144,451 vehicles, data compiled by the Car Importers Association showed. Story: Related stories: CEE FX POLL: Central Europe's growth and a probably kick-off in Czech monetary tightening could lift three of the region's five main currencies in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and government bonds fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left the door open to removing its bond-buying pledge in the minutes of its last meeting. Story: Related stories: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SLOVAKIA: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the state won an arbitration case after a court rejected utility Slovenske Elektrarne's compensation claim in a case dating back to 2015. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 TOBACCO: Some of Philip Morris International's European production will shift to its Czech factory , boosting output, as the group invests in iQOS production at those other factories. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 LENDING: Bank lending grew 8.3 percent to the end of May surpassing 3 trillion crowns ($131.02 billion), central bank data showed. Pravo, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.8980 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)