Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 1

PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

=========================NEWS===================================

GOVERNMENT: Czech Deputy Finance Minister Alena Schillerova will be nominated as finance minister in a minority cabinet being formed by prime minister candidate Andrej Babis, news agency CTK reported on Thursday.

BONDS: The share of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds fell to 46.4 percent in October from a record high of 51.4 percent in September, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed, overcoming an initial weakness, and Polish government yields rose on Thursday after higher-than-expected inflation and economic output figures from Warsaw.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017

vs Euro 25.51 25.485 -0.1 5.54
vs Dollar 21.402 21.49 0.41 16.55
Czech Equities 1,059.27 1,059.27 0.59 14.94
U.S. Equities 24,272.35 23,940.68 1.39 22.82

=====================PRESS DIGEST============================

ENERGO-PRO: Energy group Energo-Pro issued bonds worth 370 million euros to refinance loans, among other things. CTK news agency

LENDING: The Czech National Bank awarded its first four non-bank consumer lending licenses. E15, page 6

TATRY MOUNTAIN RESORTS: Resort operator Tatry Mountain Resorts won a 10-year lease, costing 5.2 million crowns a year, to run the Jested ski area in Liberec. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6

(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)