Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 14

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - 

=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== 

Real-time economic data releases.................... 

Summary of economic data and forecasts........... 

Recently released economic data.................. 

Previous stories on Czech data............. 

=========================NEWS=================================== 

GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire businessman who ran on an anti-establishment ticket, took office with his cabinet on Wednesday, but it was unclear whether his tenure will survive a confidence vote next month. 

UNIPETROL: Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen kicked off a voluntary tender offer to buy the remaining shares in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol to take full control and delist it from the Prague bourse. 

O2: Czech telecoms operator O2 Czech Republic will open a new share buyback programme to follow up on an expiring one with the aim to buy up to 4 percent of the firm's stock in the two programmes combined. 

SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , posted its best monthly result ever in November, with deliveries rising 17.5 percent year-on-year to 114,600 cars, it said on Wednesday. 

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased as investors positioned for possible hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve at the conclusion of a policy meeting later on Wednesday. 

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ 

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change 
close on day in 2017 
vs Euro 25.672 25.636 -0.14 4.94 
vs Dollar 21.685 21.792 0.49 15.45 
Czech Equities 1,059.92 1,059.92 0.04 15.01 
U.S. Equities 24,585.43 24,504.8 0.33 24.4 

=========================PRESS DIGEST========================== 

ARMY: Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he would like to send Czech soldiers to Libya to gain experience guarding the border, part of the EU's efforts to bolster its migration policy. Pravo, page 2