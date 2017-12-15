Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 15

PRAGUE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== EU RIFT OVER REFUGEES: Two years after the Mediterranean migrant crisis blew a hole in the European Union, a tentative effort to patch up differences over what to do with refugees underlined continuing rifts among the bloc's leaders. A free-wheeling discussion over a Brussels summit dinner that began on Thursday night and spilled into the wee hours of Friday was intended to clear the air and see if there was a way to reconcile opposing views on how to reform defunct asylum rules. New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has stuck to the country's rejection of any compulsory relocation system for refugees. Story: EPH CONSORTIUM TAKES HUNGARIAN PLANT: A businessman friend of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has teamed up with a Czech energy group to take a big stake in Hungary's energy sector, where Orban has long been looking to wrest control from foreign owners. Story: CEZ SALE OF VARNA PLANT: Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission has given the green light for transport company Sigda to acquire a coal-fired thermal power plant in the Black Sea port of Varna from Czech utility CEZ Story: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks were driven higher by bank shares on Thursday after Poland's third-largest lender, Bank Zachodni WBK BZW.WA, signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Polish assets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.695 25.681 -0.05 4.86 vs Dollar 21.802 21.722 -0.37 15 Czech Equities 1,065.42 1,065.42 0.52 15.6 U.S. Equities 24,508.66 24,585.43 -0.31 24.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== LINET SALE: JP Morgan have sent out teasers for potential investors, offering an unspecified stake in Czech hospital bed maker Linet, valuing the firm at around half a billion euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CZECHS AGAINST REFUGEE QUOTAS: An opinion poll showed that 55 percent of Czechs are resolutely against accepting migrants under an EU quota system, while another 25 percent are "rather against". Pravo, page 7 EPH TAKES PART IN MERGER: The city assembly in the city of Plzen approved a merger of city-owned heating firm Plzenska Teplarenska with Plzenska Energetika owned by EPH. EPH will have 35 percent in the merged firm and pay in 500 millions of crowns. E15, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)