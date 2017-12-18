FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 18
December 18, 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    European Union leaders appealed for unity in a last-ditch
effort to break their deadlock on sharing out refugees by June,
telling reluctant eastern states they could otherwise be
outvoted on a dispute that has shaken the bloc's foundations.
    Story:             
    
    Czech energy utility CEZ           is in exclusive talks
with one unidentified bidder to sell its remaining assets in
Bulgaria, board member Tomas Pleskac told Reuters.
    Story:             
    
    German luxury automaker BMW BMWG.DE said on Friday it will
spend over 100 million euros ($118 million) on a test track for
self-driving and electric cars in the Czech Republic, as it
expands its foray into alternative driving technologies.
    Story:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown touched five-week lows against the
euro on Friday due to concerns ahead of next week's Czech
central bank (CNB) meeting that its resolve to boost interest
rates has weakened.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.685     25.679    -0.02       4.9
 vs Dollar                21.815     21.762    -0.24      14.94
 Czech Equities        1,062.05   1,062.05     -0.32      15.24
 U.S. Equities        24,651.74  24,508.66      0.58      24.74
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    OLAF: European Union's anti-corruption watchdog OLAF has
concluded its investigation of the subsidy for the Stork's Nest
farm of Prime Minister Andrej Babis and it will send its
findings to Prague in the coming days.
    The case involves 2 million euros worth subsidy which the
farm and conference centre received although such finance is
aimed at small and mid-size firms.
    Babis has denied any wrongdoing, but he, his family members
and co-workers face police investigation, which also blocks
possible coalition as other political parties refuse to join a
government led by someone charged by the police.
    Respekt, page 22
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
