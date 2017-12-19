FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    O2: Telecom company O2 Czech Republic's           Chief
Executive Tomas Budnik, who oversaw a restructuring of the
group, has resigned.
    Story:              Related stories:                   

    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           Chief Executive Daniel
Benes has sold 147,900 company shares at a price of 492.02
crowns each, according to a filing on the central bank's website
on Monday.
    The sale of the shares came after Benes exercised his option
on 150,000 shares, at a price of 458.71 crowns, as part of a
management programme, according to a separate filing.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    BANKS: The Czech central bank raised the sum domestic banks
should set aside as a buffer against tougher times on Monday as
it looks to tame fast lending growth while interest rates remain
low and the economy soars.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CENBANK'S TOMSIK: The Czech central bank is not currently
considering tightening mortgage lending recommendations for
banks although risks remain in the market, Vice-Governor
Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   

    CSA: Czech airline operator Travel Service can take control
of national carrier Czech Airlines (CSA), the Office for the
Protection of Competition (UOHS) said on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                     

    PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens           AGM approves moving company
seat to Czech Republic
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown eased slightly on Monday on rising
expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) will not lift its
main interest rates when it meets later this week.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.694     25.68    -0.05       4.86
 vs Dollar                21.773     21.773    0         15.11
 Czech Equities        1,069.09   1,069.09     0.66      16
 U.S. Equities        24,792.2   24,651.74     0.57      25.45
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
       
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister Andrej Babis's new minority
cabinet approved a program statement which it will use to
negotiate with other parties to receive support or tolerance in
a confidence vote.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    DEFENSE: New Defense Minister Karla Slechtova said she would
review an ongoing tender for the purchase of 12 military
helicopters. The ministry has already received offers from Bell
Helicopter, a unit of Textron        , and Italy's Leonardo
         .             
    Pravo, page 3
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

