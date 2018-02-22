FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2018 / 7:39 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS =================================
    POLITICS: The Czech centre-left Social Democrats opened
talks on forming a government with last year's election winner
ANO on Wednesday, aiming to break a deadlock that has prevented
the formation of a majority coalition.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    SKODA: Trade unions at Volkswagen's             Czech
carmaker Skoda Auto have rejected the company's latest wage
increase offer, the unions said in a statement on Wednesday. 
    Story:              Related news:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty, one of the world's
best-performing currencies last year, fell on Wednesday as a
central banker raised concern that its strength was starting to
hurt exports.
    Story:              Related news:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.363     25.364     0         0.64
 vs Dollar                20.676     20.582    -0.46      2.83
 Czech Equities        1,111.21   1,111.21      0.46      3.07
 U.S. Equities        24,797.78  24,964.75     -0.67      0.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ: Power utility CEZ's           could already decide on
the sale of the firm's remaining Bulgarian assets at a meeting
on Thursday.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    ENERGY: Czech energy investor Pavel Tykac, who owns the
Chvaletice power plant, has cash of around 20 billion crowns and
put together a team to hunt investment opportunities in western
Europe.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 20.4420 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.