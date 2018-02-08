FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 8, 2018 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
     
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech lender Komercni Banka           posted
a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating
estimates, and proposed a higher-than-expected dividend from
full-year earnings.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    CME: Broadcaster CME aims to cut debt and lower borrowing
costs in 2018.
    Story:              Related news:                     
  * For Q4 results:            
    
    CEZ: The Czech government will appoint an expert team to
assess a proposal to split majority state-owned electricity firm
CEZ           into a traditional generation firm and a new
company housing distribution and renewables, Prime Minister
Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related news:                   
    
    MONETA ON BANKING MARKET: The Czech banking sector is likely
to see consolidation in the coming years, especially with the
newer lenders facing challenges, the head of Moneta Money Bank
said on Wednesday.
    In a conference call after Moneta            released
full-year results, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said the bank
was monitoring potential acquisitions and, on the other side,
management would support being a target for the right price.
    Story:              Related news:                       
    
    AUTOMATION: Companies across eastern Europe are ramping up
investment in automation to cope with a labour shortage that
started after the 2008 financial crisis and after final curbs
were lifted in 2011 on worker flows to richer countries in the
European Union.
    Story:              Related news:                    
    
    CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown will continue strengthening and
in 12 months will be at levels not seen since late 2012,
propelled by expectations for tighter monetary supply, a Reuters
poll predicted.
    Story:              Related news:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty held onto modest gains on Wednesday
after the Polish central bank kept interest rates on hold as
expected, while the region's stocks rebounded from sharp falls
earlier this week.
    Story:              Related news:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.24     25.332     0.36       1.12
 vs Dollar                20.547     20.35    -0.97       3.44
 Czech Equities        1,116.66   1,116.66     1.64       3.57
 U.S. Equities        24,893.35  24,912.77    -0.08       0.7
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
====================== PRESS DIGEST ============================
   
    PPF: Richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF investment
group is interested in buying some of Telenor's operations in
Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro, sources told the
newspaper.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)            
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.