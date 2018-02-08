Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 8

PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating estimates, and proposed a higher-than-expected dividend from full-year earnings. Story: Related news: CME: Broadcaster CME aims to cut debt and lower borrowing costs in 2018. Story: Related news: * For Q4 results: CEZ: The Czech government will appoint an expert team to assess a proposal to split majority state-owned electricity firm CEZ into a traditional generation firm and a new company housing distribution and renewables, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: MONETA ON BANKING MARKET: The Czech banking sector is likely to see consolidation in the coming years, especially with the newer lenders facing challenges, the head of Moneta Money Bank said on Wednesday. In a conference call after Moneta released full-year results, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said the bank was monitoring potential acquisitions and, on the other side, management would support being a target for the right price. Story: Related news: AUTOMATION: Companies across eastern Europe are ramping up investment in automation to cope with a labour shortage that started after the 2008 financial crisis and after final curbs were lifted in 2011 on worker flows to richer countries in the European Union. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown will continue strengthening and in 12 months will be at levels not seen since late 2012, propelled by expectations for tighter monetary supply, a Reuters poll predicted. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty held onto modest gains on Wednesday after the Polish central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected, while the region's stocks rebounded from sharp falls earlier this week. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.24 25.332 0.36 1.12 vs Dollar 20.547 20.35 -0.97 3.44 Czech Equities 1,116.66 1,116.66 1.64 3.57 U.S. Equities 24,893.35 24,912.77 -0.08 0.7 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets ====================== PRESS DIGEST ============================ PPF: Richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF investment group is interested in buying some of Telenor's operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro, sources told the newspaper. Lidove Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)