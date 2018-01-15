FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 15
January 15, 2018 / 7:52 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
 
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    PRESIDENT: Russia-friendly Czech President Milos Zeman won
the first round of voting to retain his job on Saturday, but
pro-western runner-up Jiri Drahos will be a formidable opponent
in the second round vote in two weeks, nearly complete results
showed.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    PROTEST: A woman stripped off her shirt and rushed to Czech
president Milos Zeman shouting in English "Zeman - Putin's slut"
as the president prepared to cast his vote in a presidential
election on Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
         
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Friday as
global dollar selling accelerated after reports that German
parties reached a breakthrough in coalition talks.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.521     25.521    0          0.02
 vs Dollar                20.906     21.057    0.72       1.75
 Czech Equities        1,108.81   1,108.81     0.1        2.84
 U.S. Equities        25,803.19  25,574.73     0.89      4.39
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
   Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE currencies                             
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
