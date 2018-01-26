FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 7:49 AM / 3 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    PRESIDENT: Pro-EU academic Jiri Drahos is seeking to unseat
anti-immigration political veteran Milos Zeman, who has sought
closer relations with Russia and China, in a tight run-off of
the Czech presidential election starting on Friday.
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank said on Thursday that
two members of the seven-strong governing board, Vice-Governor
Mojmir Hampl and board member Oldrich Dedek, will miss the next
monetary policy meeting on Feb. 1.
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol          
reported on Thursday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 737
million crowns ($36.13 million) after an unplanned shutdown.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks eased
and government bonds firmed on Thursday ahead of the European
Central Bank (ECB) meeting where many investors expect it to try
to talk down the surging euro.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
