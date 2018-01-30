Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== O2 CR: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic reported on Tuesday an 18.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.47 billion crowns ($71.91 million), boosted by new services and the sale of a stake in start-up company Taxify. Story: Related stories: PRESIDENT: Senior European Union officials on Monday urged the eurosceptic but pro-Russian Czech President Milos Zeman to pursue cooperation within the bloc following his re-election. Story: Related stories: POLITICS: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will negotiate with the Social Democrats and the Communists to form a new government after parliament rejected his minority cabinet in a confidence vote two weeks ago, he told news website www.idnes.cz. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a fresh five-year high against the euro on Monday on mounting expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) would raise interest rates again this week after delivering two hikes last year. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.339 25.299 -0.16 0.74 vs Dollar 20.506 20.457 -0.24 3.63 Czech Equities 1,131.23 1,131.23 -0.06 4.92 U.S. Equities 26,439.48 26,616.71 -0.67 6.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== TAX: The Finance Ministry has prepared a new tax law but is debating whether to split it into two parts to deal separately with corporate tax and personal income. The Chamber of Tax Advisers is in favour of two laws. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)