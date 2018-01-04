FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 4
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
January 4, 2018 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    CEFC: The Czech National Bank has issued an initial decision
to reject a request by Chinese investment group CEFC to raise
its stake in Czech-based privately held J&T Finance Group (JTFG)
to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, a source with knowledge of the
process said on Wednesday.
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget ended 2017 with a
6.15 billion crown ($289.5 million) deficit, narrower than
planned due to higher tax income but falling short of a second
straight surplus. 
    CEZ: A group of minority shareholders in Czech power utility
CEZ           that is critical of company strategy has built a
more than 1 percent stake, giving it the ability to more
aggressively defend its interests, a representative of the group
said.
    FORTUNA:  Fortuna Entertainment Group's           majority
shareholder, Fortbet Holdings Limited, will launch an offer for
the company at 182.50 crowns per share, the Czech betting
company said on Wednesday.
    CENBANK: Czech central bank minutes from the Dec 21 meeting
showed board members Hampl and Benda voted in minority for rate
hike.
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty rebounded on dollar selling after an
initial fall on Wednesday, even though Poland reported a plunge
in inflation which may curb bets for central bank rate hikes
late this year.
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    SKI: Slovak resort operator Tatry Mountain Resorts         
began its 10-year lease of the Jested ski area in the north of
the Czech Republic and plans to invest 700 million crowns.
    E15, page 6
            
