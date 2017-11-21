Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 21

PRAGUE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== DUKOVANY: CEZ moved the expected re-launch of Dukovany unit 4 by one day to Nov 22, according to its market transparency REMIT website. Story: Related stories: EU: Amsterdam and Paris won the right to host two EU agencies that must leave London because of Brexit after an extraordinary ministerial meeting in Brussels that left both results decided by drawing lots from a fishbowl. Licking wounds from a secret ballot that tested friends and rivals in a race for lucrative spoils were the ex-communist countries of eastern Europe, which complain they host few of the EU's 40-odd agencies due to joining late. Story: Related stories: FISCAL OUTLOOK: The Czech Republic will post a bigger fiscal surplus this year and every year until 2020 than previously expected, helping reduce government debt toward 30 percent of gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: There is a 50 percent chance the Czech central bank will raise interest rates again in December after hikes in August and November, though it is in no rush to tighten policy, the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday. Story: Related stories: M&A: Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hame, Orkla has signed an agreement to purchase Agrimex, a leading frozen vegetable producer in the Czech Republic. Story: Related stories: TENNIS: Czech tennis player Jana Novotna, who won the 1998 Wimbledon championship after falling short in two previous finals, has died at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty clung to its gains on Monday after fresh Polish figures showed a surge in industrial output and retail sales, reflecting robust economic growth in Central Europe. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.528 25.559 0.12 5.48 vs Dollar 21.721 21.705 -0.07 15.31 Czech Equities 1,053.55 1,053.55 -0.11 14.32 U.S. Equities 23,430.33 23,358.24 0.31 18.56 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =====================PRESS DIGEST============================== SKODA: Volkswagen union head Bernd Osterloh said in an interview unions would never allow a decision in the car group to cast doubt on jobs at its Czech carmaker Skoda Auto. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 FUNDS: Assets under management of Czech mutual funds rose by 39 billion crowns to 470 billion crowns in the first nine months of the year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)