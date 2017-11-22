FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 22
November 22, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    INCOME: Central and eastern European countries have become
stuck in a "middle-income trap" and need new growth strategies
and infrastructure to kick off again, the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday.     
    BABIS: Czech police have requested parliament lift the
immunity of prospective prime minister Andrej Babis to allow
prosecution in a case involving alleged fraud in tapping
European Union subsidies, the lower house's press office said on
Tuesday.
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a seven-month low and
long-term bond yields fell after the central bank (NBH)
announced new tools to keep monetary policy loose and encourage
mortgage lending.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.46     25.529    0.27       5.73
 vs Dollar                21.638     21.77    0.61      15.63
 Czech Equities        1,050.55   1,050.55   -0.28      13.99
 U.S. Equities        23,590.83  23,430.33    0.69      19.37
    MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate rose to 2,1
percent in October from 2,04 percent in September, data
collected by Fincentrum Hypoindex showed.
