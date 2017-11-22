Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 22

PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== INCOME: Central and eastern European countries have become stuck in a "middle-income trap" and need new growth strategies and infrastructure to kick off again, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: BABIS: Czech police have requested parliament lift the immunity of prospective prime minister Andrej Babis to allow prosecution in a case involving alleged fraud in tapping European Union subsidies, the lower house's press office said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a seven-month low and long-term bond yields fell after the central bank (NBH) announced new tools to keep monetary policy loose and encourage mortgage lending. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.46 25.529 0.27 5.73 vs Dollar 21.638 21.77 0.61 15.63 Czech Equities 1,050.55 1,050.55 -0.28 13.99 U.S. Equities 23,590.83 23,430.33 0.69 19.37 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =====================PRESS DIGEST============================== MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate rose to 2,1 percent in October from 2,04 percent in September, data collected by Fincentrum Hypoindex showed. Pravo, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)