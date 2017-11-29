FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 29
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2017 / 7:32 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    POLITICS: Czech ANO party leader Andrej Babis said on
Tuesday he expected his minority cabinet to take power on Dec.
13 which would enable him to attend a European Union summit as
prime minister.
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    RATES: Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Tuesday he had not yet decided whether to vote for a rate hike
or no change at the bank's next policy meeting on Dec 21.
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    ECONOMY: The Czech economy is showing very fast growth and
signs of overheating, Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok
said on Tuesday.
    Speaking to an economic conference, Rusnok also said it was
"no tragedy" that inflation was near the upper end of the bank's
target range and that the bank wanted to continue normalising
interest rates.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown eased slightly on Tuesday in
tandem with other Central European currencies, despite a new
warning from Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok that the
economy was overheating.    
    Story:              Related stories:                    

  ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 =====================PRESS DIGEST==============================
  
    DRINKS: Mineral water company Karlovarske Mineralni Vody
(KMV) is in last-phase talks to take over Pepsico's assets in
the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary in a licensing deal,
the newspaper reported citing unnamed sources.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    CEZ: Utility CEZ's           Temelin nuclear power plant has
already produced a record annual amount of electricity so far in
2017.
    Pravo, page 7
    
    ZENTIVA: Generic drugs maker Zentiva's net profit rose last
year by 6.4 percent to 211.4 million crowns.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
