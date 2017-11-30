Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 30

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== GOVERNMENT: The Czech centre-left government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka stepped down on Wednesday, making way for billionaire Andrej Babis, who won an election last month, to take power in time for an EU summit in December. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty set a 5-1/2 month high against the euro on Wednesday, boosted by stop-loss deals at the key 4.2 level, while Central European asset prices were mixed. The zloty, which along with the Czech crown, is the top performing currency in the world this year, has been appreciating for weeks. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.485 25.481 -0.02 5.64 vs Dollar 21.468 21.526 0.27 16.3 Czech Equities 1,053.02 1,053.02 -0.08 14.26 U.S. Equities 23,940.68 23,836.71 0.44 21.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =====================PRESS DIGEST============================== EPH: Power group EPH's EP Energy EBITDA rose by a third to 6.6 billion crowns in the first nine months of the year. Revenue dropped 2.8 percent to 32.9 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic will begin offering mobile data through two the 2.6 and 3.7 GHz bands. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 GOVERNMENT: President Milos Zeman's spokesman said the president would accept the outgoing government's resignation on Tuesday. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)