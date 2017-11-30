FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 30
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 30, 2017 / 7:13 AM / a day ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    GOVERNMENT: The Czech centre-left government of Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka stepped down on Wednesday, making way
for billionaire Andrej Babis, who won an election last month, to
take power in time for an EU summit in December.
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    CEE MARKETS: The zloty set a 5-1/2 month high against the
euro on Wednesday, boosted by stop-loss deals at the key 4.2
level, while Central European asset prices were mixed.
    The zloty, which along with the Czech crown, is the top
performing currency in the world this year, has been
appreciating for weeks.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.485     25.481   -0.02       5.64
 vs Dollar                21.468     21.526    0.27      16.3
 Czech Equities        1,053.02   1,053.02    -0.08      14.26
 U.S. Equities        23,940.68  23,836.71     0.44      21.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
  ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 =====================PRESS DIGEST==============================
  
    EPH: Power group EPH's EP Energy EBITDA rose by a third to
6.6 billion crowns in the first nine months of the year. Revenue
dropped 2.8 percent to 32.9 billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic           will begin
offering mobile data through two the 2.6 and 3.7 GHz bands.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    GOVERNMENT: President Milos Zeman's spokesman said the
president would accept the outgoing government's resignation on
Tuesday.
    Pravo, page 2
           
  (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
