Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 8
TECHNOLOGY
PayPal starts payment services in India
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
New Zealand's Prime Moggy runs out of lives
November 8, 2017 / 7:40 AM / in 16 hours

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    AVAST:  The owners of Avast Software have hired Rothschild
to prepare the business for a share sale which could value one
of the world's most used providers of computer antivirus
software at as much as $4 billion, four sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           expects the average price
of pre-sold 2019 output to be higher than in 2018 due to rising
wholesale prices, Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said.
    Speaking to news agencies after the largely state-owned
company's third-quarter results on Tuesday, Novak confirmed
CEZ's plan to pay out 60-100 percent of 2017 adjusted net
income.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    PRESIDENTIAL RACE: A host of pro-western candidates met
Tuesday's deadline to run for Czech president, seeking to unseat
incumbent Milos Zeman who has leaned toward Russia and China. 
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ           said late on Tuesday it had
temporarily started lowering output at Dukovany unit 4.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank            reaffirms CET1 ratio
target of 15.5 percent.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: The leu hit its weakest level against the euro
since 2012 on Tuesday after the market interpreted comments by
the Romanian central bank governor as favouring a looser grip on
the exchange rate.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.544     25.638    0.37       5.42
 vs Dollar                22.012     22.057    0.2       14.18
 Czech Equities        1,055.73   1,055.73     0.02      14.55
 U.S. Equities        23,557.23  23,548.42     0.04      19.2
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
             
   For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    SKODA WAGES: Wage negotiations at VW's Czech carmaker Skoda
Auto started on Tuesday and should run for months. Unions are
seeking a double-digit wage rise but have not specified an exact
amount in public. The main union leader told workers in a weekly
newsletter if the pay raise was not more than 10 percent, the
unions should be ashamed.
    Pravo, page 4
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
     
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
