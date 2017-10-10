FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 10
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 10, 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    CHARGE: Andrej Babis, the frontrunner to become Czech prime
minister after this month's election, said on Monday he had been
formally charged with fraud in a case involving a 2 million euro
EU subsidy a decade ago.
    JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in
September to match an all-time low and inflation was the fastest
in five years, cementing expectations interest rates will rise
once more this year.
    CEE MARKETS: The dinar eased on Monday after Serbia's
central bank cut interest rates in its second surprise reduction
in two months while robust Czech economic data underpinned
expectations for a central bank (CNB) rate hike there
    SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto aims to raise its
sales on the Czech market by 7-9 percent to 88,000-90,000 cars
this year, Lubos Vlcek, the carmaker's chief executive said.
