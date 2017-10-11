FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 11
October 11, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 6 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    SKODA: Volkswagen's             Czech carmaker Skoda Auto
plans to add jobs in the Czech Republic and remains committed to
the country, Skoda's Chief Executive Bernhard Maier told
reporters on Wednesday amid worries the Czechs could lose some
production to Germany.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    SKODA OUTLOOK: Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said production
was on path to another record year in 2017.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    SKODA SALES: Skoda Auto said its global car sales rose by
5.4 percent to 112,900 vehicles in September, its best monthly
result ever.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    PEGAS: Czech family office R2G said it acquired 77.66
percent of Pegas Nonwovens           stock in voluntary takeover
offer.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    KOMERCNI: Lender Komercni Banka           took a EUR 100
million subordinated debt from parent Societe Generale.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped against the euro on Tuesday,
in tandem with the zloty, as a weaker dollar encouraged flows
into emerging markets and investors shrugged off
lower-than-expected Hungarian inflation data.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.88      25.896    0.06       4.17
 vs Dollar                21.892     21.966    0.34      14.64
 Czech Equities        1,050.06   1,050.06    -0.85      13.94
 U.S. Equities        22,830.68  22,761.07     0.31      15.52
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CHINA M&A: Chinese investment group CEFC, which has made a
number of acquisitions in the country in recent years, bought a
49.99 percent stake in Canaria Travel agency.    
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
           
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

