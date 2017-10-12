Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== SKODA: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto underscored its commitment to its home country on Wednesday, saying it was planning to add jobs there amid worries the business could lose some production to Germany. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Romania bucked a rise in Central European assets on Wednesday due to worries over a bigger-than-expected jump in its inflation rate and tension over a planned government reshuffle. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.874 25.882 0.03 4.2 vs Dollar 21.777 21.849 0.33 15.09 Czech Equities 1,054.37 1,054.37 0.41 14.41 U.S. Equities 22,872.89 22,830.68 0.18 15.74 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)