FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 5 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
    ELECTION: Support for billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party
dipped ahead of a Czech election on Oct. 20-21, but the party
maintained a double-digit lead over its closest rival and
remained favourite to lead the next government, an opinion poll
showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
 ** Take A Look page on the election:              
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 24
billion crowns ($1.10 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in six primary auctions taking place in November, the
ministry said on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown firmed 0.3 percent to its strongest
since the day the central bank launched an FX intervention
regime in November 2013.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
     
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended last
week's gains on Monday, with interest rate hike expectations
lifting the Czech crown and improving current account data
buoying Poland's zloty. 
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.766     25.759    -0.03       4.6
 vs Dollar                21.892     21.815    -0.35      14.64
 Czech Equities        1,052.75   1,052.75     -0.03      14.23
 U.S. Equities        22,956.96  22,871.72      0.37      16.16
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    FDI: The Industry Ministry is preparing new investment
subsidy rules that would limit the funds to firms that pay at
least the average wage in the region it is building a plant. It
is part of state efforts to concentrate support on high
value-added projects.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    BATTERIES: HE3DA started construction on its Magna Energy
Storage (MES) plant for manufacturing batteries aimed toward
electric cars and energy banks. Production should start by the
end of 2019.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    BEER: Sales of draught beer in pubs and restaurants fell by
4 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of the year,
while sales of canned beer rose 46 percent. 
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
  
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)           
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.