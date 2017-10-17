Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== ELECTION: Support for billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party dipped ahead of a Czech election on Oct. 20-21, but the party maintained a double-digit lead over its closest rival and remained favourite to lead the next government, an opinion poll showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: ** Take A Look page on the election: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 24 billion crowns ($1.10 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions taking place in November, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: CROWN: The Czech crown firmed 0.3 percent to its strongest since the day the central bank launched an FX intervention regime in November 2013. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies extended last week's gains on Monday, with interest rate hike expectations lifting the Czech crown and improving current account data buoying Poland's zloty. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.766 25.759 -0.03 4.6 vs Dollar 21.892 21.815 -0.35 14.64 Czech Equities 1,052.75 1,052.75 -0.03 14.23 U.S. Equities 22,956.96 22,871.72 0.37 16.16 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ FDI: The Industry Ministry is preparing new investment subsidy rules that would limit the funds to firms that pay at least the average wage in the region it is building a plant. It is part of state efforts to concentrate support on high value-added projects. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 BATTERIES: HE3DA started construction on its Magna Energy Storage (MES) plant for manufacturing batteries aimed toward electric cars and energy banks. Production should start by the end of 2019. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 BEER: Sales of draught beer in pubs and restaurants fell by 4 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of the year, while sales of canned beer rose 46 percent. Lidove Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)