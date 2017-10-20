FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 20
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 5 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
     
=========================EVENTS=================================
    PRAGUE - The Czech Republic holds a parliamentary election.
Polls open on Friday and close on Saturday, with results likely
known by that evening. 
    The ANO party of billionaire businessman-turned-politician
Andrej Babis holds a double-digit poll lead going into the vote.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrat party is
second in polls after narrowly defeating ANO in the last
election in 2013.
    Related news:                       
=========================NEWS===================================
   
    ELECTION: Czechs start voting on Friday in parliamentary
election tipped to hand power to Andrej Babis, a rich
businessman turned politician pledging to sweep out traditional
parties, boost investment and keep out refugees.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    *******************************************************    
 ** Take A Look page on a parliamentary election taking place on
Oct. 20-21:              
 ** For a FACTBOX on Andrej Babis's businesses:             
 ** For a GRAPHIC on the election: tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW
    *******************************************************   
    
    CEZ: Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic
like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the
country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ
         .
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    UNIPETROL: Unipetrol's           CFO said it was not yet
certain when final insurance claims can be booked. The company
posted strong Q3 results, pushing shares to a record high.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MONETARY POLICY: Mounting labour shortages and surging
wages across Central Europe are nudging inflation higher,
prompting some central banks in the fast-growing region to
tighten policy after years of monetary easing.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    MIGRANTS: European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to
provide "stronger support" to Italy for its work in Libya and
replenish their Africa fund to further curb immigration to
Europe.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    EU: Leaders of four eurosceptic governments in the east of
the European Union sat down for a nearly three-hour dinner with
the head of the bloc's executive in an effort to narrow their
differences on issues from migration to labour rules.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint edged lower on Thursday,
pausing for breath after recent strong gains as investors began
positioning for expected changes to the European Central Bank's
stimulus programme.
    In Prague, the crown traded at 25.72 against the euro, off
Wednesday's four-year highs. Czech central banker Oldrich Dedek
said late on Wednesday that the likelihood of another rate hike
at the bank's Nov. 2 meeting was "rather higher" than earlier.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.711     25.707    -0.02       4.8
 vs Dollar                21.759     21.722    -0.17      15.16
 Czech Equities        1,052.78   1,052.78     -0.1       14.23
 U.S. Equities        23,163.04  23,157.6       0.02      17.21
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    ONLINE SHOP: DM will become the latest retailer, but first
among drugstores, to begin offering its goods in an online shop.
    Lidove Noviny, page 18
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)           
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
