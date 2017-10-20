Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 20

PRAGUE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================EVENTS================================= PRAGUE - The Czech Republic holds a parliamentary election. Polls open on Friday and close on Saturday, with results likely known by that evening. The ANO party of billionaire businessman-turned-politician Andrej Babis holds a double-digit poll lead going into the vote. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrat party is second in polls after narrowly defeating ANO in the last election in 2013. Related news: =========================NEWS=================================== ELECTION: Czechs start voting on Friday in parliamentary election tipped to hand power to Andrej Babis, a rich businessman turned politician pledging to sweep out traditional parties, boost investment and keep out refugees. Story: Related stories: ******************************************************* ** Take A Look page on a parliamentary election taking place on Oct. 20-21: ** For a FACTBOX on Andrej Babis's businesses: ** For a GRAPHIC on the election: tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW ******************************************************* CEZ: Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ . Story: Related stories: UNIPETROL: Unipetrol's CFO said it was not yet certain when final insurance claims can be booked. The company posted strong Q3 results, pushing shares to a record high. Story: Related stories: CEE MONETARY POLICY: Mounting labour shortages and surging wages across Central Europe are nudging inflation higher, prompting some central banks in the fast-growing region to tighten policy after years of monetary easing. Story: Related stories: MIGRANTS: European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to provide "stronger support" to Italy for its work in Libya and replenish their Africa fund to further curb immigration to Europe. Story: Related stories: EU: Leaders of four eurosceptic governments in the east of the European Union sat down for a nearly three-hour dinner with the head of the bloc's executive in an effort to narrow their differences on issues from migration to labour rules. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint edged lower on Thursday, pausing for breath after recent strong gains as investors began positioning for expected changes to the European Central Bank's stimulus programme. In Prague, the crown traded at 25.72 against the euro, off Wednesday's four-year highs. Czech central banker Oldrich Dedek said late on Wednesday that the likelihood of another rate hike at the bank's Nov. 2 meeting was "rather higher" than earlier. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.711 25.707 -0.02 4.8 vs Dollar 21.759 21.722 -0.17 15.16 Czech Equities 1,052.78 1,052.78 -0.1 14.23 U.S. Equities 23,163.04 23,157.6 0.02 17.21 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ ONLINE SHOP: DM will become the latest retailer, but first among drugstores, to begin offering its goods in an online shop. Lidove Noviny, page 18 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)