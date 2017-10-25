Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 25

PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== RATES: The Czech central bank may consider a 50 basis-point interest rate hike when it meets on Nov 2 as the fast-growing economy is able to absorb a larger increase with rates still near zero, central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said. Story: Related stories: ******************************************************* ** Take A Look page on a parliamentary election: ** For SCENARIOS looking at the next government: ** For a FACTBOX on Andrej Babis's businesses: ** For a GRAPHIC on the election: tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW ******************************************************* CARS: Czech car production rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, supported in part by solid domestic sales, the Automotive Industry Association said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hawkish comments from the Czech central bank (CNB) boosted the crown to a four-year high, while dovish remarks from the National Bank of Hungary knocked the forint to a two-week low on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.591 25.585 -0.02 5.24 vs Dollar 21.739 21.74 0 15.24 Czech Equities 1,051.46 1,051.46 0.31 14.09 U.S. Equities 23,441.76 23,273.96 0.72 18.62 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)