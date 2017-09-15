FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 15
September 15, 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    CENBANK: A Czech interest rate hike again this year is
realistic, partly due to the unexpected fast rise in wages, the
central bank's monetary department director Tomas Holub was
quoted as saying on Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    J&T: Czech financial group J&T said the European Central
Bank had approved China's CEFC raising its stake in J&T Finance
Group to 50 percent.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
      
    WAGES: Czech labour unions should demand 8 to 10 percent
wage hikes for private sector workers in 2018 - a bigger raise
than in the past - as the economy is soaring, the head of the
main trade union group said on Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    SKODA: VW's Skoda Auto said August deliveries were up 6.7
percent year/year.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
  * For interview with Skoda's CEO:             
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint retained its weakening bias on
Thursday, on growing market expectations that the Hungarian
central bank could loosen monetary conditions further at its
meeting next week in the absence of significant inflationary
pressures.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.061     26.098    0.14       3.5
 vs Dollar                21.877     21.942    0.3       14.7
 Czech Equities        1,043.34   1,043.34    -0.09      13.21
 U.S. Equities        22,203.48  22,158.18     0.2       12.35
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
    
========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    BOURSE: The head of the Prague Stock Exchange, Petr Koblic,
said the trend of 'family office' funds buying out listed firms
and taking them private was the biggest threat to the country's
capital markets.
    He said he wrote the commentary piece in response to R2G's
planned buyout of Prague-listed artificial textile maker Pegas
Nonwovens          .             
    He said portfolio funds were losing places in which to
invest.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 10
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.) 
 
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

