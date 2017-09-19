FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 19
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a month ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    LIGLASS: Kyrgyzstan's government annulled contracts on
Monday with Czech firm Liglass Trading to build 12 hydroelectric
power plants in the Central Asian nation, saying the company had
failed to make a $37 million payment on time.
    The deals have come under scrutiny in both countries because
Liglass - whose bid had been backed by the Czech presidency -
had no experience building such plants.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 24
billion crowns ($1.10 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds, including a new issue maturing in 2033, in six primary
auctions in October, the ministry said on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    PPI: Czech producer prices rose by 0.2 percent
month-on-month in August, beating market expectations.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint opened the week a touch weaker, with
investors positioning for the Hungarian central bank's meeting
on Tuesday where it is expected to loosen monetary conditions
further against the backdrop of benign inflation.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.12     26.091    -0.11       3.28
 vs Dollar                21.781    21.811     0.14      15.08
 Czech Equities        1,049.02   1,049.02    -0.2       13.82
 U.S. Equities        22,331.35  22,268.34     0.28      13
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEZ: The state-controlled utility CEZ "is open to any
further divestitures in Balkans and SEE", the company said in
its monthly presentation for investors. The electricity producer
is now evaluating offers for its assets in Bulgaria.
    E15, page 10
    
    TESCO: Tesco is staying in the Czech Republic, the retailer
is only considering sale of some of its outlets, Matt Simister,
director for Central Europe told the paper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 126
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
     

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.