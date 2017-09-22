Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 22

PRAGUE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens said R2G had raised its stake in Pegas to 51.28 percent. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government debt yields fell to new record lows and the forint led Central European currencies lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled balance-sheet tightening and one more rate hike in 2017. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.069 26.087 0.07 3.47 vs Dollar 21.774 21.887 0.52 15.1 Czech Equities 1,047.8 1,047.8 0.05 13.69 U.S. Equities 22,359.23 22,412.59 -0.24 13.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto is considering moving production of its next-generation Superb model, expected around 2020, to its parent group Volkswagen's German plants, a union leader said. Unions are against the move. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 21.7240 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)