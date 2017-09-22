FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 22
September 22, 2017 / 6:29 AM / in 25 days

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    PEGAS:  Pegas Nonwovens           said R2G had raised its
stake in Pegas to 51.28 percent.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
        
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government debt yields fell to new
record lows and the forint led Central European currencies lower
on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled balance-sheet
tightening and one more rate hike in 2017.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.069     26.087    0.07       3.47
 vs Dollar                21.774     21.887    0.52      15.1
 Czech Equities        1,047.8    1,047.8      0.05      13.69
 U.S. Equities        22,359.23  22,412.59    -0.24      13.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto is considering moving production
of its next-generation Superb model, expected around 2020, to
its parent group Volkswagen's             German plants, a union
leader said. Unions are against the move.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 
     
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 21.7240 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

