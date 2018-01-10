FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech lower house adjourns session, delaying confidence vote until January 16
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits life high in midday trade
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
China
Stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 7:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Czech lower house adjourns session, delaying confidence vote until January 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech lower house voted on Wednesday to adjourn a session due to hold a confidence vote on a minority government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis until Jan. 16.

Members of the Czech Parliament stand as President Milos Zeman arrives to attend a confidence vote for the newly appointed government led by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, in Prague, Czech Republic January 10, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Babis, a billionaire businessman and leader of the anti-establishment ANO party, was expected to lose the vote after other factions in parliament said they would not back the cabinet due to a police investigation of alleged subsidy fraud by Babis. He denies any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.