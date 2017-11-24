Outgoing Czech government to submit resignation on Nov 29

PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The outgoing Czech government will submit its resignation when it next meets on Nov. 29, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Twitter on Friday, making way for a new administration following an October parliamentary election.

Czech President Milos Zeman plans to appoint Andrej Babis as prime minister in early December. Babis’s ANO party won last month’s election by a large margin but fell short of a majority. It has yet to find any coalition partners and is still seeking votes to support a minority cabinet. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Peter Graff)