UPDATE 1-Czech inflation accelerates in July, next rate hike depends on crown

(Adds market reaction, analyst comment)

PRAGUE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Czech annual inflation accelerated in July, making the crown exchange rate the key factor for the bank’s decision on possible next rate hike.

Consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in July, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 2.5 percent, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) delivered its first interest rate hike since 2008 last week, but Governor Jiri Rusnok cautioned there were no conclusions on the timing of next steps and that the return to normal rate levels would take time.

Analysts said on Wednesday that another raise of the key 2-week repo rate from the current level of 0.25 percent was possible by the end of this year, depending on whether the crown would strengthen enough to offset inflation pressures stemming from the solid growth of domestic economy.

“If the crown manages to strengthen below 26 to the euro by the beginning of the last quarter and it would strengthen further in the last months of the year, then CNB could keep its rates unchanged for the remainder of this year,” Radomir Jac, General Investments CEE chief economist said in a note.

The crown firmed a touch after the inflation data and it was trading at 26.120 per euro at 0744 GMT, compared with 26.168 just before the release.

The year-on-year inflation rate picked up from a reading of 2.3 percent in June, driven mainly by food prices.

The central bank targets inflation at 2 percent, with a tolerance band of one percentage point in each direction. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)