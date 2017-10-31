Czech election winner Babis to seek minority government

LANY, Czech Republic, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Czech election winner Andrej Babis’s ANO party will attempt to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks, Babis said on Tuesday after a meeting with the president.

Babis said he hoped to have a new government and agenda put together by the Christmas holiday towards the end of the year.

President Milos Zeman, in a joint news conference, also said he would give Babis a second attempt at forming a government if his first attempt failed in a confidence vote in the lower house. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)