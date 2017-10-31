FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech election winner Babis to seek minority government
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 31, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in 16 hours

Czech election winner Babis to seek minority government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LANY, Czech Republic, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Czech election winner Andrej Babis’s ANO party will attempt to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks, Babis said on Tuesday after a meeting with the president.

Babis said he hoped to have a new government and agenda put together by the Christmas holiday towards the end of the year.

President Milos Zeman, in a joint news conference, also said he would give Babis a second attempt at forming a government if his first attempt failed in a confidence vote in the lower house. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.