Czech police ask parliament to allow prosecution of prospective PM Babis

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech police have requested parliament lift the immunity of prospective prime minister Andrej Babis to allow prosecution in a case involving alleged fraud of European Union subsidies, CTK news agency reported on Tuesday.

The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis leaves the Lany chateau after meeting with President Milos Zeman following the country's parliamentary elections in the village of Lany near Prague, Czech Republic October 23, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

Police suspect Babis was involved in an alleged fraud of 2 million euros worth of EU subsidies for a farm and convention centre. Babis denies any wrongdoing and has called the charges politically motivated.

The lower house had voted in September to allow his prosecution although Babis won immunity again following an October election that his ANO party won by a wide margin.