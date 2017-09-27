Czech central bank keeps interest rates unchanged

PRAGUE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank kept its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, holding off for now on further policy tightening as the economy revs up.

The bank’s board voted to maintain the two-week repo rate at 0.25 percent, after it delivered its first rate hike in nearly a decade at the last meeting on Aug. 3.

Most analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to hold off until November, when it will have new economic forecasts and more clarity on European Central Bank policy, although a handful had expected an increase on Wednesday.

The Czech economy has been accelerating recently while wages are rising at their fastest pace in a decade and inflation is above the central bank’s 2 percent target.

Several central bankers have spoken of chances to raise rates further this year, so markets will focus on Governor Jiri Rusnok’s comments at a news conference scheduled for 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT). (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)