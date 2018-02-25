FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 11:43 AM / 2 days ago

Berlin sees no need to act on Geely's purchase of Daimler stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The purchase by Chinese carmaker Geely of an almost 10 percent stake in Germany’s Daimler is a company decision and there is no need for Berlin to take action, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.

“The German government is aware of the acquisition of 9.7 percent of Daimler shares by the Chinese firm Geely,” said the spokesman.

“It is a company decision. Due to the character of the investment as a minority stake, there is no need to act in terms of competition rules or foreign investment rules,” the spokesman added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
