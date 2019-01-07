Technology News
January 7, 2019

Daimler to invest $573 million in autonomous trucks

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler will invest 500 million euros ($573 million) in the coming years to develop highly autonomous trucks, it said on Monday, a move that will create more than 200 jobs.

The spending plans are part of Daimler’s “global push to bring highly automated trucks (SAE level 4) to the road within a decade”, it said.

Level 4 vehicles are able to drive completely autonomously in most, but not all conditions.

($1 = 0.8728 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

