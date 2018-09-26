FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 26, 2018 / 8:09 AM / in 4 minutes

Daimler names Kaellenius as CEO from 2019, Zetsche proposed as chairman

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler AG said on Wednesday it would appoint Ola Kaellenius as chief executive in 2019 and that current CEO Dieter Zetsche would move to the supervisory board in 2021.

Ola Kaellenius, a board member of Daimler AG presents the new Mercedes GLC F-CELL during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

Zetsche will step down from his positions on the board of management of Daimler AG and as head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective at the end of the annual shareholders’ meeting in 2019, Daimler said.

Daimler’s Kaellenius will then be appointed as chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG, the company said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.