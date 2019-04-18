New Daimler boss to make company carbon neutral by 2040: Manager Magazin

Ola Kaellenius, a board member of Daimler AG presents the new Mercedes GLC F-CELL during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler plans to become a carbon neutral company by 2040, ensuring that all new cars, production methods, and suppliers will work in a way which does not produce carbon dioxide emissions, Manager Magazin said on Thursday.

Daimler’s Ola Kaellenius, who will become Chief Executive in May, will oversee the new strategy to cut carbon dioxide emissions, Manager Magazin said, without citing sources.

Separately, Kaellenius will not renew common projects with French carmaker Renault and Nissan, letting an alliance between the carmakers lapse, the magazine said.