February 28, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated a day ago

Daimler welcomes Geely as new shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Daimler welcomes a large shareholder like Geely, the German carmaker’s China chief Hubertus Troskasaid on Wednesday.

“We see this as positive,” Troska said at a conference.

Chinese carmaker Geely on Friday revealed it had built up an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler in an attempt to force an industrial alliance to access the Mercedes-Benz electric cars technology.

Troska also said that stake was purchased on the open market and that chief Li Shufu was considered a visionary entrepreneur at Daimler.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Edward Taylor and Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton

