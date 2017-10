BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in Britain and a few hundred thousand in Germany as part of a global recall caused by a potential airbag safety issue, it said.

Conducting paths related to affected vehicles’ steering columns could break and lead to an electrostatic discharge which could unintentionally deploy the driver’s airbag, a spokesman for Daimler said on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)