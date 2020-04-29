Money News
April 29, 2020 / 5:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Daimler sees profits at Mercedes-Benz Cars rising in 2020

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler said it expected the operating profit of its Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division to be above the prior-year level, even as the corona pandemic forced the Stuttgart-based car and trucks maker to abandon its outlook earlier this month.

First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 617 million euros ($669.45 million), down from 2.8 billion euros in the year-earlier period, of which 510 million euros came from the Mercedes-Benz cars unit.

Daimler expects group revenue and EBIT to be below 2019 levels but given substantial one-off charges in the year-earlier period, the Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division is now seen delivering EBIT above prior-year, the company said.

Last week Daimler pre-released preliminary results, showing a plunge of nearly 70% in first-quarter operating profit and warned that the cash flow it uses to pay dividends would fall this year.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below