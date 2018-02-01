FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 1, 2018 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Daimler warns spending on new technology to dampen earnings growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Daimler warned that earnings growth will be dampened by ongoing spending on new technologies as it posted fourth-quarter operating profit which missed analyst expectations and reported a narrower sales margin for its Mercedes-Benz Cars business.

The return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars shrank to 9.7 percent in the fourth quarter through end-December, down from 10.7 percent a year earlier, even as unit sales rose by 4 percent, Daimler said on Thursday.

Quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were flat, reaching 3.47 billion euros ($4.30 billion), and missed analyst expectations of 3.65 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8070 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

