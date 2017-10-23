Daimler says EU staff checking premises amid cartel probe

HAMBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Daimler said officials from the European Commission investigating alleged collusion between German carmakers began searching its premises on Monday.

Expected checks by the European Union’s executive arm are currently taking place, a spokeswoman for Daimler said, after the Stuttgart-based automaker last Friday said it had claimed whistleblower status to avoid fines.

On the same day, BMW said that EU staff had conducted an inspection at its headquarters in Munich.

The competition watchdog said in July that it was investigating an alleged cartel among Germany’s top automakers also including Volkswagen and its Audi and Porsche brands on suspicion they conspired to fix prices in diesel and other technologies over decades.