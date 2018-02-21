FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2018 / 12:23 PM / 2 days ago

Daimler to invest 2.6 bln eur in trucks division by 2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Daimler said it will invest 2.6 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in research and development at its trucks division by 2019, as part of a broader effort to mass produce electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles from 2021.

Mercedes-Benz is currently testing eActros trucks with an operating range of up to 200 kms (125 miles) as part of a broader electrification push, Daimler said.

“In 2018 and 2019, Daimler Trucks will invest approximately 1.3 billion euros on average each year in research and development,” Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.

Daimler Trucks will focus on developing electric mobility, connectivity and automated driving technology for commercial vehicles, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz is testing trucks with 11 battery packs and two drive motors until 2020 to see if fully electric vehicles can replace diesel-powered equivalents, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz is testing two variants with a gross vehicle weight of 18 to 25 tonnes and will hand them over to a focus group of customers this year. ($1 = 0.8119 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.