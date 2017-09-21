FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to invest $1 bln in Alabama plant, create over 600 jobs
Syria
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 21, 2017 / 4:04 PM / a month ago

Daimler to invest $1 bln in Alabama plant, create over 600 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler said it will invest $1 billion to expand its U.S.-based Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama to start building electric sport-utility vehicles there from about 2020.

More than 600 new jobs will be created as part of the investment, which includes plans to build a facility in 2018 near the factory in Tuscaloosa to produce batteries for zero-emission vehicles, Daimler said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters story.

Stuttgart-based Daimler is joining a rush to add car-making capacity in the world’s most profitable vehicle market that most analysts and industry executives expect to contract moderately over the next several years. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims)

