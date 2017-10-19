FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dangote Cement still interested in South Africa's PPC - CEO
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2017 / 3:16 PM / in 3 days

Dangote Cement still interested in South Africa's PPC - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Cement is still interested in acquiring South African rival PPC and would do a deal at the right price, its outgoing chief executive officer Onne van der Weijde said on Thursday.

Weijde said PPC was a “good fit” for Dangote Cement, which is majority owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Dangote Cement made an approach to PPC last month, but later withdrew, saying it did not want to get into a lengthy process with an uncertain outcome. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Potter)

