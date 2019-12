A view of the Danske bank headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard/Files

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A group of institutional investors have sued Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) for around 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($224 million) over alleged money laundering, Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty, representing more than 60 investors, said on Friday.

($1 = 6.6958 Danish crowns)