Danske Bank CEO resigns over money laundering scandal

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Thomas Borgen would resign due to a scandal related to past money laundering through its Estonian branch.

FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank flags flutter at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“It is clear that Danske Bank has failed to live up to its responsibility in the case of possible money laundering in Estonia. I deeply regret this,” Borgen said in a statement.

The bank also lowered its expectations for annual net profit to 16-17 billion Danish crowns from 18-20 billion.