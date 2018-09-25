FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Money laundering scandal puts Danske Bank rating under pressure, says DBRS

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Weakening investor confidence in Danske Bank linked to allegations of money laundering via its Estonian business could hurt the bank’s credit rating, DBRS said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo for Denmark's Danske Bank is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

“DBRS would expect Danske to receive a large fine given the prolonged period of time and the very high estimated amount of money transferred through the non-resident portfolio in Estonia,” the rating agency said in a statement.

“A substantial fine, especially if accompanied by weakening in investor confidence, could lead to negative rating pressure,” it said.

DBRS has an ‘A’-rating on Danske Bank’s long-term issuer rating.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John Stonestreet

