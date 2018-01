Jan 26 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Friday corrected the size of its stake in Norwegian Finans Holding Asa , adding it had in fact not passed the five-percent threshold:

* ‍MAJOR SHAREHOLDER DISCLOSURE IN NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING, MADE BY DANSKE BANK YESTERDAY, WAS NOT CORRECT​

* ‍CORRECT NO OF DANSKE BANKS HOLDING AS PER 20 DECEMBER 2017 IS 8,962,958 SHARES REPRESENTING 4.80 %​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)