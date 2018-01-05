MOVES-Danske's Slotte takes sustainable finance helm

LONDON, Jan 5 (IFR) - Danske Bank has appointed Samu Slotte as head of sustainable finance for corporates and institutions, a new role at the bank, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Slotte reports to Johanna Norberg, head of corporate and institutional banking and will be working both on Danske’s lending side as well as with institutional investors across sustainability issues.

Slotte was co-head of markets for Finland and head of sovereigns, supranational and agencies (SSA) origination at the bank according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will be replaced by Gustav Landstrom who will join the bank in mid February from SEB, to be its global head of SSA origination.

Landstrom was SEB’s head of SSA origination, based in Stockholm, and will continue to work there. He will report locally to Johan Hansen, head of debt capital markets Sweden, and functionally to the global co-heads of DCM, Paul Gregory and Derry Hubbard. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)